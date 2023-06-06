Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .256 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (10.2%).
- In 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (2-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.