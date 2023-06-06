Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .241.
- Mancini has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Mancini has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year (14 of 49), with two or more runs five times (10.2%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson (2-1 with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
