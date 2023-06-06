On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .241.

Mancini has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Mancini has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year (14 of 49), with two or more runs five times (10.2%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

