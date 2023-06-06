Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .208 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.
- This season, Gonzalez has posted at least one hit in 13 of 29 games (44.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gonzalez has driven home a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.
- In seven of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
