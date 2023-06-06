Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Patrick Wisdom (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 35 hits, batting .203 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 154th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this season (24 of 51), with at least two hits nine times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (25.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (15.7%).
- He has scored in 22 of 51 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (23.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Anderson (2-1 with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.