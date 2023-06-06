Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 6 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (39 of 51), with more than one hit 16 times (31.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (29.4%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 51 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
