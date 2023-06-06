Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
On Tuesday, Luis Robert (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in total hits (56) this season while batting .256 with 29 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (27.6%).
- In 20.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this year (18 of 58), with two or more RBI eight times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (46.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (17.2%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|19 (61.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
