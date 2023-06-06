On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this season (18 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (37.9%), including six games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 28 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings