The Los Angeles Angels (31-30) host the Chicago Cubs (26-33) to open a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with first pitch at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday. The Angels are coming off a series defeat to the Astros, and the Cubs a series split with the Padres.

The Angels will give the ball to Tyler Anderson (2-1, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.19 ERA).

Cubs vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (2-1, 5.47 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.19 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

Wesneski (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.19 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.

Wesneski has recorded three quality starts this season.

Wesneski has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (2-1) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.47 and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .288 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Anderson has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

