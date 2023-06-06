Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shohei Ohtani, Nico Hoerner and others in the Los Angeles Angels-Chicago Cubs matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.342/.393 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has collected 61 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.364/.427 on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Padres Jun. 3 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Anderson Stats

Tyler Anderson (2-1) will take the mound for the Angels, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 10 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 30 4.0 6 6 6 3 2 vs. Red Sox May. 24 6.0 5 1 1 3 2 at Orioles May. 18 5.0 6 3 3 2 2 at Guardians May. 12 6.0 6 3 3 1 3 vs. Rangers May. 5 5.0 5 3 2 6 5

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 63 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .274/.346/.539 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jun. 3 4-for-5 2 0 2 7 0 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 31 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI (58 total hits).

He's slashing .264/.358/.491 on the year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 31 1-for-3 2 1 2 4

