Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (31-30) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (26-33) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, June 6, with a start time of 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cubs have -105 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Cubs vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson - LAA (2-1, 5.47 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.19 ERA)

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have gone 17-16 (winning 51.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels were favored on the moneyline three times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 11-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cubs vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

