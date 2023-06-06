How to Watch the Cubs vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Chicago is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 257 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a combined 1.265 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Hayden Wesneski (2-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Wesneski has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|L 6-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
