Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Chicago is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 257 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined 1.265 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Hayden Wesneski (2-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Wesneski has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres L 6-0 Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres W 7-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants - Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks - 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.