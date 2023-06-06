Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .256 with three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.
- In 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%) Morel has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 40.9% of his games in 2023, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has had an RBI in 10 games this season (45.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), with two or more runs four times (18.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.