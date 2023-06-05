On Monday, Trey Mancini (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .247.

Mancini has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.8%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

