Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, Trey Mancini (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .247.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Snell (1-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.66, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.