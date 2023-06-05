The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .268 with 39 walks and 19 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 105th in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 36 of 57 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (26.3%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 27 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

