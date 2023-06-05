The San Diego Padres (27-32) will rely on Juan Soto when they host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (26-32) at PETCO Park on Monday, June 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+145). San Diego is a 1.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (1-6, 4.66 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 36 times and won 18, or 50%, of those games.

The Padres have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Padres went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Cubs have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 3-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.