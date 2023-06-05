Monday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (27-32) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (26-32) at 9:10 PM ET (on June 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Padres, so expect a tight matchup.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-6, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cubs' ATS record is 4-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (eight of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (257 total runs).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

