Monday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (27-32) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (26-32) at 9:10 PM ET (on June 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Padres, so expect a tight matchup.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-6, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
  • Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
  • The Cubs' ATS record is 4-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (eight of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).
  • The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for Chicago is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (257 total runs).
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 30 Rays W 2-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
May 31 Rays L 4-3 Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
June 2 @ Padres W 2-1 Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
June 3 @ Padres L 6-0 Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
June 4 @ Padres W 7-1 Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
June 5 @ Padres - Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
June 6 @ Angels - Hayden Wesneski vs Tyler Anderson
June 7 @ Angels - Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
June 8 @ Angels - Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
June 9 @ Giants - Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
June 10 @ Giants - Kyle Hendricks vs TBA

