Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- .103 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 5 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .267.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (14 of 21), with at least two hits five times (23.8%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (42.9%), and in 11% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with more than one RBI four times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (61.9%), including four multi-run games (19.0%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
