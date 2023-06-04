The Chicago White Sox (25-35) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Detroit Tigers (26-30) on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox will call on Michael Kopech (3-5) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (3-4).

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.96 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox's Kopech (3-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Kopech has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 48 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.96 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to his opponents.

Boyd is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Boyd heads into the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

