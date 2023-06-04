Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on June 4, 2023
Andrew Vaughn and Zach McKinstry are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Michael Kopech Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Kopech Stats
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 12th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.
- In 11 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.
Kopech Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|4.1
|5
|4
|4
|10
|2
|at Guardians
|May. 24
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|at Reds
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Kopech's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has collected 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He has a slash line of .257/.336/.440 on the season.
- Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .251/.306/.502 on the season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
McKinstry Stats
- McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .279/.387/.429 on the season.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .234/.316/.356 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.