Andrew Vaughn and Zach McKinstry are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Kopech Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

Kopech Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels May. 29 4.1 5 4 4 10 2 at Guardians May. 24 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals May. 19 8.0 1 0 0 10 0 vs. Astros May. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Reds May. 7 6.0 8 4 4 2 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a slash line of .257/.336/.440 on the season.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .251/.306/.502 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .279/.387/.429 on the season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.316/.356 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

