Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (25-35) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with the Detroit Tigers (26-30) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. Chicago is a 1.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the White Sox and Tigers matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 15 out of the 25 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.