Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Michael Kopech, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 60 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 23rd in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (256 total).

The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.

The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).

The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.388).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kopech (3-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.52 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Kopech enters this outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech has put up eight starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr. 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara

