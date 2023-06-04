Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 57th in slugging.
- In 31 of 43 games this season (72.1%) Suzuki has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this year (15 of 43), with more than one RBI three times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 18 times this year (41.9%), including one multi-run game.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Padres surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Weathers (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw four innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
