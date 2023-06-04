The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 57th in slugging.

In 31 of 43 games this season (72.1%) Suzuki has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this year (15 of 43), with more than one RBI three times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 18 times this year (41.9%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 23 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings