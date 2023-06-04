The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (.267 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .216 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.

This season, Gonzalez has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 28 games (46.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (14.3%).

In seven of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 14 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings