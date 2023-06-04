Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nico Hoerner (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 5:30 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .282.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- In 75.5% of his games this season (37 of 49), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (8.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 15 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander threw four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.28 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
