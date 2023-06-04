Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .199 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 40 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 17.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 22 .278 AVG .156 .371 OBP .224 .352 SLG .195 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 10/8 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 22 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings