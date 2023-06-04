Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .199 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 40 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 17.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|.278
|AVG
|.156
|.371
|OBP
|.224
|.352
|SLG
|.195
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|10/8
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
