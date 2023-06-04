The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .258.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 23 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in 16.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (51.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 12 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings