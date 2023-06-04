Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Yankees on June 4, 2023
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a .340/.412/.571 slash line on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 57 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .261/.367/.541 slash line so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|4-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Judge Stats
- Judge has put up 51 hits with 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .291/.404/.674 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .262/.336/.430 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.