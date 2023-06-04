The San Diego Padres (27-31) match up with the Chicago Cubs (25-32) a game after Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a pair of home runs in a 6-0 victory over the Cubs. The game begins at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-3) for the Padres and Marcus Stroman (5-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (1-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (5-4, 2.59 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (5-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

Over 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 2.59 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to his opponents.

Stroman is trying to notch his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Stroman will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

Weathers (1-3) will take the mound for the Padres, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.28 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .262 in eight games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In six starts this season, Weathers has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

Ryan Weathers vs. Cubs

The Cubs are batting .249 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (16th in the league) with 67 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Cubs one time this season, allowing them to go 0-for-3 in one inning.

