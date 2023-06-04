Player props are available for Juan Soto and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs at PETCO Park on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.338/.388 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 60 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 32 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.372/.433 on the season.

Swanson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 3 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soto Stats

Soto has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 55 walks and 26 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .256/.422/.487 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has 54 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .252/.337/.388 slash line on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.