Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (27-31) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (25-32) at PETCO Park on Sunday, June 4, with a start time of 5:30 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. Chicago is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). A 9-run total has been set for this contest.

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers - SD (1-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (5-4, 2.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Cubs and Padres matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 36 times and won 18, or 50%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 18-19 (48.6%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 12 of 28 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +850 - 4th

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.