The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner hit the field at PETCO Park against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.

Fueled by 157 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 16th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 250 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cubs rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Marcus Stroman (5-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in nine scoreless innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Stroman will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres L 6-0 Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants - Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani

