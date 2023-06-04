Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .270 with three doubles, nine home runs and five walks.
- In 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%) Morel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (45.0%), and in 11.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), he has scored, and in four of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers (1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.28 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
