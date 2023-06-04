Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336.
- Vaughn enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in 23 games this year (39.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
