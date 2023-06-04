The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336.

Vaughn enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has driven in a run in 23 games this year (39.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings