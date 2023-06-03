Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .263 with a double, six home runs and four walks.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (21.2%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (15.2%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (45.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.1%).

In 12 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 17 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings