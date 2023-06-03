Dylan Cease will take the hill for the Chicago White Sox (24-35) on Saturday, June 3 versus the Detroit Tigers (26-29), who will answer with Michael Lorenzen. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+140). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.88 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.50 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 14 out of the 24 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 10-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

