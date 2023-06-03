Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tucker Barnhart (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart has a double and eight walks while hitting .164.
- Barnhart has gotten a hit in eight of 26 games this season (30.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this season.
- Barnhart has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 26 games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|.192
|AVG
|.167
|.222
|OBP
|.273
|.192
|SLG
|.222
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|11/1
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
