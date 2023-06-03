The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has eight doubles and nine walks while batting .268.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
19 GP 21
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.