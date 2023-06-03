Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has eight doubles and nine walks while batting .268.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
