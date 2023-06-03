The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has eight doubles and nine walks while batting .268.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 19 GP 21 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings