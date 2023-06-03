On Saturday, Seby Zavala (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .153 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

In 11 of 29 games this year (37.9%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 29 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this year, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once four times this season (13.8%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .167 AVG .152 .211 OBP .200 .167 SLG .364 0 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 14 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings