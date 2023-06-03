On Saturday, Patrick Wisdom (batting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 34 hits, batting .207 this season with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 155th, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

In 23 of 49 games this season (46.9%) Wisdom has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (22.4%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his chances at the plate.

Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this year (13 of 49), with more than one RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

