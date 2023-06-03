Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (hitting .231 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner is hitting .286 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this season (31.3%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 22 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|19
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (21.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 4.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
