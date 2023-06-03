Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in total hits (54) this season while batting .256 with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 124th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (26.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (32.1%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.1%.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
