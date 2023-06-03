Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 54 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- In 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%) Happ has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has driven in a run in 15 games this season (27.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (24.0%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 4.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
