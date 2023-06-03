Saturday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers and Michael Lorenzen, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .201 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Andrus has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Andrus has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 22
.278 AVG .156
.371 OBP .224
.352 SLG .195
4 XBH 1
0 HR 1
6 RBI 7
10/8 K/BB 16/4
3 SB 2
Home Away
17 GP 22
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen (2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
