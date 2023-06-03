Denny McCarthy is in 22nd place, with a score of -1, after the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to wager on Denny McCarthy at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished under par seven times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

McCarthy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five events, McCarthy has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 24 -7 270 0 20 1 5 $3.5M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

McCarthy has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 28th.

McCarthy made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

McCarthy finished 22nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,571 yards, 270 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course McCarthy has played in the past year has been 320 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy finished in the 39th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was poor, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, McCarthy shot better than 86% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

McCarthy carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, McCarthy had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

McCarthy recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.7 on the 24 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In that most recent tournament, McCarthy's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

McCarthy ended the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on two of the four par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 1.9.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but McCarthy finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect McCarthy's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

