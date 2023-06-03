The San Diego Padres (26-31) and the Chicago Cubs (25-31) will go head to head on Saturday, June 3 at PETCO Park, with Yu Darvish pitching for the Padres and Drew Smyly toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Padres (-175). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (3-4, 4.61 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (5-2, 3.45 ERA)

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 17, or 48.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 7-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (46.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won three of six games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+230) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) Ian Happ 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

