Cubs vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres (26-31) and the Chicago Cubs (25-31) at PETCO Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (3-4) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (5-2) will get the nod for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Padres vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Cubs Player Props
|Padres vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Padres vs Cubs
|Padres vs Cubs Odds
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Cubs have a 4-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).
- The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won three of six games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (250 total, 4.5 per game).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Taj Bradley
|May 30
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
|May 31
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
|June 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Justin Steele vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.