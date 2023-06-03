Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .442. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Vaughn is batting .471 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 71.9% of his 57 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (12.3%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
