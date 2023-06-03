Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .674, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .350 this season.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 42 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 53 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In 12 games this year (22.6%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 23 of 53 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.