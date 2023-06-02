Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (23-35) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (3-3) to the mound, while Reese Olson will take the ball for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have three wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 13, or 56.5%, of those games.

Chicago is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 251 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule