On Friday, Trey Mancini (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rays.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .253 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Mancini has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 21.7% of his games this season, Mancini has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 20 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings